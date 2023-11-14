19-year-old charged in altercation with detectives at Oak Park Mall on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 19-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged in an altercation with detectives Sunday afternoon at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Nery Gonzalez-Munoz is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of interference with law enforcement and one count of aggravated endangering of a child — totaling four felonies. He also faces five misdemeanors: one count of battery on a law enforcement officer, endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon, theft and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, three detectives suspected Gonzalez-Munoz and another individual of shoplifting at around 4:20 p.m.

The detectives confronted the alleged shoplifters. Gonzalez-Munoz is accused of getting into an altercation with the detectives, while the other individual fled the mall.

During the altercation, the 19-year-old reportedly obtained control of one detective's firearm and fired a single shot. Nobody was injured by the gunfire.

Gonzalez-Munoz was allegedly arrested near the Oak Park Mall's food court. The second suspect was arrested across the street from the mall, per police.

Gonzalez-Munoz's bond is set at $1 million. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

An Overland Park Police Department spokesperson asks anyone with photos or video from around 4:15 p.m. from the mall’s food court area to contact police at 913-344-8750.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.