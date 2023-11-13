Overland Park Police ask for photos, video connected to Oak Park Mall incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are asking the public for any photos or videos they may have in connection to a shot fired incident Sunday at Oak Park Mall.

A police spokesperson requests that anyone with photos or video around 4:15 p.m. from the mall’s food court area to contact police at 913-344-8750.

Around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, three plains-clothes detectives spotted two suspects regarding an alleged shoplifting. When the detectives confronted the suspects, one fled out of the mall while a second became involved in an altercation with detectives.

During the altercation, the suspect allegedly obtained control of one of the detective’s firearms and pulled the trigger, firing one shot. No one was struck by the gunfire. The suspect was taken into custody.

The second suspect was also taken into custody a short time later.

