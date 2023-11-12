Suspect grabs officer's gun, fires shot Sunday afternoon at Oak Park Mall, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a suspect is in custody after firing a shot from an Overland Park police officer's gun Sunday afternoon at Oak Park Mall.

Just before 4 p.m., officers had followed two suspects for shoplifting, said Ofc. John Lacy, spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department.

One of the suspects reached for an officer's gun and fired a shot, but no one was injured. They were taken into custody at the mall.

A second suspect ran toward 95th Street where they were later taken into custody.

Lacy said the suspect was able to get ahold of the officer's weapon after a struggle occurred.

Police locked the mall down while the incident unfolded. By 5:35 p.m., the mall closed for the night and shoppers and employees were sent home for the night.

A mall spokesperson said they would not comment on the incident because of the active investigation by Overland Park police.

The incident Sunday marked the second incident involving gun violence at a Kansas City area mall.

On Friday, four people were injured in a shooting at the Independence Mall.

