18-year-old charged in Olathe East shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, Prosecutors Saturday charged an 18-year-old male with one count of attempted capital murder in connection to Friday’s shooting incident at Olathe East High School .

Jaylon D. Elmore, an Olathe East student of Overland Park, Kansas, was charged in connection to the shooting of Olathe East School Resource Officer Erik Clark.

Prosecutors have set a $1 million bond in the case.

According to Johnson County Sheriff booking records, Olathe Police arrested Elmore around 10:40 a.m. Friday, minutes after the shooting altercation took place in an administrative office at the high school.

Those records indicate that Elmore was booked into custody just after 10 p.m. Friday, though his location remained unclear Saturday afternoon.

Late Friday afternoon, a spokesperson from Overland Park Regional Medical Center announced that two of the three shooting victims had been released. Reports indicate the two released were school resource officer Erik Clark and assistant principal/athletic director Dr. Kaleb Stoppel.

The hospital spokesperson said Saturday that one of the shooting victims was still at the hospital and listed in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department told KSHB 41 News that it was possible for an alleged suspect to be booked without being physically in the jail, a process known as partial booking. The spokesperson did not specify if that was the case involving Elmore.

