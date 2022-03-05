Police: Student brandished handgun in Olathe East High School shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police released additional details in a Friday morning shooting at Olathe East High School that left three people injured.

According to the department, a school resource officer later identified as Erik Clark , responded to the school's main office for an administrative matter.

During the incident, an 18-year-old student who is an alleged suspect, brandished a handgun and gun shots were exchanged between the SRO and the student.

An administrator, the student and the SRO were all injured in the gun shot exchange and transported to an area hospital.

Since then, two of the parties involved have been released and one remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Officers later worked to evacuate and clear the building.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is investigating the matter.

Clark has been put on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Johnson County District Attorney's office will review the case for potential charges.

