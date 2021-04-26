18th & Vine District business owners meet to discuss safety following quadruple shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, business owners in the 18th & Vine district met with Kansas City, Missouri, councilwoman Melissa Robinson, to talk about security measures.

This happened the morning after a man, Gary Taylor, was shot and killed when a fight erupted near 19th & Vine.

Taylor's friends told 41 Action News that he was working security when he was killed.

The meeting was scheduled before the shooting, however, it highlighted key issues these leaders have been pushing for.

"We are the only entertainment district that has to operate with the city's blight surrounding us," Henry Service owner of the Historic Lincoln Building at 18th & Vine said. "And we've survived despite that."

Service and his colleagues say they hire private security companies and secure their buildings with their own money, but constantly ask the city for basic amenities such as upgraded lighting, police patrols and permanent barricades for events.

"Where the shooting occurred, that's all vacant land. Everyone comes down here and says, 'Oh it's 18th & Vine,'" Service said. "No, 18th & Vine is owned by the city, and they have to help us down here to put this thing together so that we can survive down here, just like they do in every other entertainment district."

Service said he can't even light the right-of-way in his own parking lot because the city claims it and he has to get permission.

Service said he put in requests for city Public Improvement Advisory Committee funding, to go toward lighting and was denied.

Robinson said Service's request was a duplicate so that's why there were issues but said the city never denies public safety requests. In the meeting, Robinson told the group that $4 million is sitting in the PIAC reserves.

Robinson, who represents the city's third district, agrees there is a disparity. She said that the $27 million in funding the city promised years ago hasn't made its way to the district.

These same conversations surrounding funding have been going on for years.

"I believe there is a disparity. Only one could open their eyes and see. It's not anything hidden uncovered," Robinson said. "We have line items for these things in the budget and you can see the disparity in the budget of what's happening here from an investment standpoint in comparison to other areas."

Now, Service and his colleagues are putting their faith in Robinson, hoping she will go back to city council and advocate for them.

After the meeting Monday, Robinson and the business owners walked around and pointed out where more security, barricades and cameras are needed.

Robinson said she hopes to have plans in place for the upgrades by June 1, in time for festivals and block parties.

"It's a city of jazz and barbecue and yet we don't have a vibrant jazz district," Service said. "How is that even possible, that they would develop areas like the Crossroads and not develop the Vine?"

Despite getting a bad rap from those outside looking in, business owners say they remain focused on the momentum they've built over the last couple years, and that the shooting does not represent them.

"18th & vine is a safe neighborhood," Joey Thomas owner of 180V Barber Salon said. "It's a safe neighborhood to not only start business but maintain business. It's a safe neighborhood to grow your kids."

Thomas said he and other business owners have made safety in the district a priority over the last year, and believe it's worked because nearly one year has passed since a death in the district.

"18th & Vine will continue. And at the same time while we're doing all of that, we stop and recognize, show love and show support to victims that's down here whose lives were taken senselessly," Thomsas said. "As well as people come here tomorrow or the day after, that they are feeling welcome and safe."

Service has a message for those responsible for the shooting: "If you think you need to have a gun to come down here to have a good time, stay home. We don't want you here. We don't want people down here who have to have a gun to feel like a big man. We want you to stay home or go somewhere else with that garbage."

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .