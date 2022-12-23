19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter in Wednesday fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nineteen-year-old Ibraham Abdi has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action following a fatal shooting Wednesday in the Northland.
Charges against Abdi were announced Friday after he was taken into custody as a subject of interest Wednesday.
The shooting took place in the 8000 block of N. Denver Avenue.
When police arrived around, 18-year-old Shavon Key was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office is handling this case.
