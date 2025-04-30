19-year-old charged with setting fire to Tesla vehicles at Kansas City dealership released from custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, Owen McIntire, a 19-year-old accused in federal court of damaging two Tesla Cybertrucks and charging stations at a Kansas City, Missouri, dealership, was ordered to be released from custody.

The ruling came April 24 from United States Magistrate Judge Jessica Hedges over the objections of attorneys for the United States Attorney's Office in the Western District of Missouri.

McIntire's defense attorney argued McIntire is a college student with no prior criminal record, history of violence or prior failures to appear, according to a court document.

He was pursuing a degree in physics at the University of Massachusetts in Boston.

His legal team argued McIntire faces "serious and ongoing" needs. Those include daily medications and other treatments.

"By moving back home with his parents, he will have access to the care providers who are familiar with him and his specific needs," the court document states.

Among the conditions of his release are that he will be in the custody of his mother and father, who agreed to supervise McIntire and report any violations of the release agreement.

His travel is restricted to the Western District of Missouri and Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

Courtesy Levi Campbell A motorist spotted a fire at the Tesla dealership on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The alleged crimes happened March 17 at 11:16 p.m. at a car dealership at 10111 State Line Road.

According to a court document, "The Government alleges that a primitive ignition device informally referred to as a 'Molotov cocktail' was used."

The devices were empty apple cider vinegar bottles filled with gasoline and dish towels, according to a court document.

One of the two devices did not work, but two Cybertrucks and two charging stations were damaged.

McIntire is charged in federal court with malicious destruction of property and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.

He is set for a hearing at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, in the United States Federal Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri.

