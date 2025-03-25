FBI, ATF, KCPD continue investigation of Cybertruck fire at Kansas City Tesla dealership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State and federal authorities tell KSHB 41 News they continue to investigate after two Cybertrucks caught fire last week at the Tesla dealership in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the FBI have been working with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Bomb and Arson unit to investigate after two Cybertrucks were found on fire late Monday night, March 17, at the dealership located at W. 101st Street and State Line Road.

A joint statement from the ATF and FBI described the fire as “suspicious in nature.”

A spokesperson at the FBI’s Kansas City field office said Tuesday there was no additional information to release or additional comment on the investigation. A KCPD spokesperson told KSHB 41 News late last week they had no additional information and said to contact national investigators for any updates.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on social media Monday about similar incidents at Tesla dealerships across the country, describing them as “domestic terrorism.”

The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response.



This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice. https://t.co/U4VYh8XEve — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 24, 2025

“Director Patrol has been unequivocally clear: The FBI will be relentless in its mission to protect the American people,” the Kansas City FBI spokesperson said Tuesday morning. “Acts of violence, vandalism and domestic terrorism - like the recent Tesla attacks - will be pursued with the full force of the law.”

The most recent incident under investigation happened Monday at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas. Investigators say the dealership was targeted with “incendiary devices.”

