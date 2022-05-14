19-year-old dies in shooting at Black Bob Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old male died Saturday in a homicide at Black Bob Park, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Police responded to the reported sound of gunshots at the park, located at 14500 West 151st St., shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police discovered the victim injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Olathe Police Department continues to investigate the case.

Those with information are asked to contact Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .