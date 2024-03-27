19-year-old last seen in February remains missing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old who has not been seen since the beginning of February.

T'Montez Hurt was last seen around 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 1, 2024, near the intersection of 12th Street and Troost Avenue.

KCPD said Hurt was possibly seen walking near 77th Street and Troost around 1:30 p.m. that day.

Hurt is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black and red hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing a royal blue Price Chopper polo and green sweatpants.

Before KCPD asked for the public's help, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a missing persons report for Hurt the month he went missing.

Anyone with information on Hurt's whereabouts is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

—