19-year-old Liberty man faces 13 felony child sex charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Liberty man faces five counts of statutory rape, along with several other felony child sex charges, in connection to contact with a 13-year-old girl.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that in addition to statutory rape, Michael Myers also faces six counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A family member of the victim informed Independence police in April that they had found videos and photos of the girl “engaging in sexual contact with the defendant,” according to court records.

“Some of the sexual contacts occurred in a vehicle while other minor children were in the vehicle,” a news release stated. “The defendant told police he recorded some of the acts and sent them to other persons via social media.”

Myers told police he knew the girl’s age, documents state.

