19-year-old sentenced to prison in 2022 shooting death of man during botched drug deal in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in 2022 will spend more than 12 years in prison.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Kyleigh Guzman Tuesday in the Nov. 30, 2022, shooting of Jarod Rogers in Shawnee.

Rogers died on Dec. 2, 2022.

A second person, Fernando Reyes-Lara, also pleaded guilty in Roger's death.

He pleaded guilty in January in Johnson County District Court to second degree intentional murder and two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

Lara, 20, is serving a prison sentence of more than 30 years.

