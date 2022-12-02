5 in custody in connection to shooting that killed man in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of five people are now in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a Kansas City, Missouri, man in Shawnee on Wednesday .

Jarod C. Rogers, 25, was shot in a parking lot in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive in an apparent armed robbery.

Rogers was initially listed in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries on Friday, according to the Shawnee Police Department.

On Thursday, police arrested one suspect after a police chase ended in the 11800 block of Black Bob Road in Olathe.

Early Friday morning, a second suspect turned themselves in at Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department south division.

Shawnee police later located a third suspect at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, and two others have since been taken into custody.

