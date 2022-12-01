Johnson County pursuit leads to Shawnee shooting suspect arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pursuit Thursday in Johnson County ended with a Shawnee shooting suspect being taken into custody.

Shawnee police say the pursuit began around 12:30 p.m.

Responding authorities included the Kansas Highway Patrol, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department and Shawnee Police Department.

The pursuit ended in the 11800 block of Black Bob Road in Olathe, with the suspect being taken into custody.

Police say the Shawnee shooting victim injured Wednesday night remains in critical condition.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

