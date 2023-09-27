2 additional suspects charged in deadly altercation outside KCK auto parts store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two additional suspects are facing charges in connection to a deadly assault earlier this month outside of an auto parts store in Kansas City, Kansas.

On Wednesday, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against Keysean Perkins and Royal Ford in connection to an incident on Sept. 19 outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts Store in the 4700 block of Parallel Parkway. Diamond Steen, 23, died as part of an altercation in the incident.

Last week, District Attorney Mark Dupree charged Carl Kemppainen, 39, with second-degree murder in Steen’s death. Kemppainen was working at the store at the time of the incident.

Wednesday’s charges against Perkins include misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor interference with a law enforcement officer.

The criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Perkins’ case alleges Perkins attempted to steal less than $1,500 worth of paint and/or sandpaper from the store.

Ford was charged with misdemeanor battery. The criminal complaint in Ford’s case alleges he caused bodily harm to Perkins.

Both are set for their first appearance in court on Oct. 17.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said the altercation stemmed from a shoplifting incident.

Police said Steen and another person allegedly walked into the store on the evening of the killing and began shoplifting.

Kemppainen, along with several other employees and non-employees, confronted Steen and the other alleged shoplifter outside of the store.

