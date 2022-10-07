Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 adults charged in 2021 fire that killed 3 children in Northland

Northland fire
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bryant Maddrick/KSHB
Four people were injured during a Wednesday morning fire in the Northland, according to a spokesman for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.
Northland fire
Posted at 2:42 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 15:42:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Two adults have been charged after three children died in a Northland fire in July 2021.

David Hardy, 37, of Belton, Missouri, is charged with three counts of child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home.

Court documents indicate Hardy may have fallen asleep after using meth before the fire occurred.

At the time of the fire, Hardy was inside the home with four children. The victims were later identified as Maxwell Hardy, 3, Achilles Hardy, 4, and Chace Freeman, 10.

After the incident, a child forensic investigator interviewed the fourth child.

They told investigators David Hardy often used drugs and fell asleep while watching them.

Hardy later admitted to police he was, in fact, guilty of such accusations.

Elizabeth Kennison, 39, of Parkville, also faces three charges of child endangerment.

Prosecutors charged Kennison for leaving the children with Hardy knowing he had meth on him.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock