2 adults charged in 2021 fire that killed 3 children in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults have been charged after three children died in a Northland fire in July 2021.

David Hardy, 37, of Belton, Missouri, is charged with three counts of child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home.

Court documents indicate Hardy may have fallen asleep after using meth before the fire occurred.

At the time of the fire, Hardy was inside the home with four children. The victims were later identified as Maxwell Hardy, 3, Achilles Hardy, 4, and Chace Freeman, 10.

After the incident, a child forensic investigator interviewed the fourth child.

They told investigators David Hardy often used drugs and fell asleep while watching them.

Hardy later admitted to police he was, in fact, guilty of such accusations.

Elizabeth Kennison, 39, of Parkville, also faces three charges of child endangerment.

Prosecutors charged Kennison for leaving the children with Hardy knowing he had meth on him.

