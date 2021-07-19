Kansas City police: Third child dies from injuries in house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A third child has now died in connection to a house fire last week that claimed the lives of two other children.

On Monday, Kansas City, Missouri, Police announced that Achilles Hardy, 4, died Monday from injuries in the fire.

The other victims identified in the fire Monday included Chace Freeman, 10, and Maxwell Hardy, 3.

Around 11 a.m. on July 14, police and fire crews raced to a house fire in the 7200 block of N. Avalon Street. That afternoon , police announced two children had died in the fire and an additional three other people were injured.

Friends and family remembered Chase last weekend .

Investigators with KCPD’s Bomb and Arson unit have been called in to determine the cause of the deadly fire.

