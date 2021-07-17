The teacher of a 10-year-old killed in a Northland house fire is remembering his life.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10-year-old Chace Freeman was one of two children killed in a house fire on Wednesday that also left two other people with critical injuries.

"Life is so precious. And this was just a young man. His life had just begun," said teacher Kay Sharbono.

Sharbono taught the ten-year-old who was a fourth grader at Prairie Point Elementary.

"Came in with a smile every day. Wanted to do well. Wanted to be everyone's friend," said Sharbono.

Sharbono said counselors were brought into the school to comfort classmates as well as teachers and staff.

"We're going to rally around each other and we're going to rally around our kids and help them through this time. And we're going to rally around Chace's family."

