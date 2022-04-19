2 arrested for murder in killing of Warrensburg man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in the April 17 shooting death of a 47-year-old man in rural Johnson County, Missouri.

Law enforcement responded Sunday to the 100 block of Southeast 250 Road in rural Warrensburg after a report of multiple gun shots.

Upon arrival, Johnson County sheriff’s deputies discovered a Clifford Heffele, 47, of Warrensburg, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

A second unidentified victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Brandon L. Nodine, 28, and an unidentified 17-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.

Nodiine, of Warrensburg, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors requested no bond for all charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teenager, who was remanded to juvenile custody, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

