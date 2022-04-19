2 arrested for murder in killing of Warrensburg man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in the April 17 shooting death of a 47-year-old man in rural Johnson County, Missouri.
Law enforcement responded Sunday to the 100 block of Southeast 250 Road in rural Warrensburg after a report of multiple gun shots.
Upon arrival, Johnson County sheriff’s deputies discovered a Clifford Heffele, 47, of Warrensburg, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A second unidentified victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Brandon L. Nodine, 28, and an unidentified 17-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with the homicide.
Nodiine, of Warrensburg, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Prosecutors requested no bond for all charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
The teenager, who was remanded to juvenile custody, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.