2 arrested in connection to Adventure Outdoors firearm burglary in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were arrested in connection to a burglary at the Adventure Outdoors sporting goods store earliest this month, the Liberty Police Department said.

Around 4:05 a.m., July 16, police responded to the store on reports of a burglary.

Surveillance video captured a stolen vehicle ramming through the front doors of the business before two vandals were seen getting out and stealing several guns.

On Friday, police said two juveniles were arrested and several guns were recovered.

No other information on the ages of the suspects or the circumstances of their arrests were immediately available.

Liberty police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm are still searching for more stolen guns.

"The level of cooperation we received from the ATF shows what can be accomplished when agencies work together to solve violent felony offenses," Liberty Police Chief Martin said in a statement. "Getting stolen guns off the street was the top priority for both agencies.”

Anyone with information on the stolen guns is asked to contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477).

—

