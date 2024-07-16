Liberty PD: Suspects use stolen car to ram gun store, steal firearms

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police in Liberty are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects wanted in an early Tuesday burglary at the Adventure Outdoors gun shop.

A police spokesperson said officers were called out around 4 a.m. to the Adventure Outdoors shop in the 100 block of N. Main Street on a burglary.

Police believe the suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the business. Once inside, the suspects were able to steal an unknown number of firearms.

Liberty police and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the incident.

No injuries were immediately reported.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.