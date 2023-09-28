2 brothers, 5 others indicted in fentanyl conspiracy linked to deaths of 3 Belton teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal agents indicted two brothers and five others from the Kansas City area in a fentanyl conspiracy connected to the deaths of three Belton teens.

Tiger Dean Draggoo, 23, was already charged in the conspiracy in January.

An indictment unsealed Thursday replaces those charges, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced.

Tiger Draggoo is now indicted alongside his brother, Colt Justin Draggoo, and five other defendants whose ages range from 20 to 23.

Tiger Draggoo is charged with three counts of distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

According to court documents, federal agents allege he distributed the fentanyl to three teens between August and December of 2022. The three teens died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

The five other defendants are also accused of distributing fentanyl between Dec. 1, 2021, to May 3, 2023.

Tiger Draggoo and four others are also charged with money laundering. Tiger Draggoo also faces additional charges related to gun possession and drug trafficking.

Before Tiger Draggoo was arrested in January, he had a run in with law enforcement last September.

On Sept. 22, 2022, officers were conducting surveillance on his apartment when Tiger Draggoo left in a Jeep Renegade.

Officers followed him and witnessed him commit several traffic violations, according to court documents.

A Jackson County deputy tried to pull him over, but he fled and later returned to his apartment.

A few minutes later Tiger and Colt Draggoo entered the apartment. Tiger Draggoo returned outside with a laundry bag and placed it into the Jeep.

He noticed a Jackson County deputy pull into the apartment complex parking lot, so he ran back inside.

Officers knocked on the door and spoke to Tiger Draggoo's girlfriend, who initially said he wasn't here.

She later admitted he ran out the back door of the apartment and allowed officers to enter.

Officers searched the apartment and found 17 guns, $246,769 in cash, a money counter, a bullet proof vest and numerous pills that contained fentanyl, among other things.

When Tiger Draggoo was arrested in January, officers allegedly seized five additional guns.

Colt Draggoo was arrested Thursday and two other defendants were recently arrested. It's not clear when the remaining three defendants were arrested.

