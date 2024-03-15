2 brothers charged in connection to shooting after basketball game at North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two brothers have been charged with a range of felonies in connection to a shootout that injured two people as a basketball game ended March 2 at North Kansas City High School, the Clay County prosecutor announced Friday.

Michael Smallwood, 19, is charged with one count of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Lavon'Dre Smallwood, 18, is charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said the shooting started after a dispute between two groups of young men who were leaving a Missouri Class 6, District 8 basketball game between Staley and North Kansas City.

"No one should have to fear being shot when they go to a high school basketball game in Clay County; these events are meant to bring our community together," Thompson said. "My message to those who would come to our community, victimize our citizens, and endanger our citizens lives is that you will be held to account."

A witness told investigators they heard one person from the first group, who had a hand concealed, yelling at the second group to leave.

An individual from the first group began shooting and three people from the second group drew guns and fired back.

Thompson said one of the people injured in the shooting was a part of the first group.

Surveillance video showed him falling to the ground while being shot at by several people. He's later seen raising a firearm and firing one round.

It's not clear if either of the brothers were the ones injured.

It was later determined one of the victims injured was student at North Kansas City High School, who was not part of either group involved in the initial dispute.

One of the unlawful use a weapons charges against each of the Smallwood brothers was for illegally carrying a firearm into the school building.

All five people who opened fire during the exchange had the weapons inside the school building. More than 50 bullets were fired during the shootout, according to Thompson.

Investigators recovered shell casings from four different kinds of guns — nine MM, 10 MM, 40 caliber and 45 caliber — at the scene.

Thompson said the investigation remains ongoing and more charges could be filed.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

