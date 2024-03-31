2 dead, 1 injured in crash on northbound I-435 before Missouri 210 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash between a semi truck and another vehicle on northbound Interstate 435 before Missouri 210 Highway left two people dead and one person injured.

The crash took place Sunday around 11:05 a.m., according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The northbound lanes of I-435 closed following the collision. One lane of traffic reopened prior to 12:30 p.m.

KCPD responded to the scene and located two deceased individuals. One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

