2 dead in murder-suicide at Olathe home Friday afternoon, police say

Posted at 3:41 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 16:41:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a murder-suicide at an Olathe home on Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at a home located in the 1700 block of South Kiowa Drive.

Officers responded to the home about 2:30 p.m. and located the victims.

Police said the people involved in the shooting were from the same household.

The incident prompted Olathe South High School to go into lockdown while an investigation ensued but it has since been lifted.

No word on what led to the violence.


