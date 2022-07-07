2 in custody for Platte County murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two persons of interest have been taken into custody in another state for allegedly committing murder in Platte County, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, and Cordero Thomas Cervantes, 32, were identified as persons of interest in the case on June 28.

Allegedly the two were involved in the murder of 31-year-old Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins was fatally shot around 7:45 p.m. on June 27 in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane.

When Archambeau and Cervantes were named as persons of interest, officers alerted the public the two were to be considered armed and dangerous.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office reports investigators with the county are on the way to speak with Archambeau and Cervantes out of state.

