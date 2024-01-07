Watch Now
2 injured in detached garage fire Sunday afternoon

Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 07, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men were injured Sunday afternoon in a detached garage fire, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

Crews were called around 2:15 p.m. to battle the fire in the 2600 block of Jackson Avenue.

KCFD spokesperson Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins confirmed crews saw smoke and fire coming from the detached garage upon arrival.

Hopkins said the fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to the nearby residence.

The two injured are believed to be in their late 50s or early 60s. Both were transported to area hospitals with moderate to serious injuries due to smoke and burns, per Hopkins.

KCFD continues to investigate the cause of the fire.


