2 KCMO 18-year-olds charged in Dec. incident in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kansas City woman faces attempted first degree murder charges and an 18-year-old Kansas City man faces additional charges in connection to a series of crimes Dec. 9 in Lenexa.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office Friday charged Donnellya Amrine with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of attempted aggravated robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Prosecutors also charged Malachi Walton with felony defacing of a firearm, misdemeanor marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the Dec. 9 incident.

The pair were taken into custody overnight and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center. Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 bond for Amrine and a $250,000 bond for Walton.

