2 men accused of beating couple with fists, guns in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men are charged in an attack on a man and woman that was captured on video in Westport.

The incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 23 near 4049 Pennsylvania Ave.

Westport security officers found a man and woman unconscious, with the man bleeding from his head, according to a court document.

The victims met with detectives and told them their story of what happened.

The male victim he and two women were walking to their car when a man made inappropriate remarks to one of the women, according to the court document.

The trio kept walking and the man said something inappropriate a second time.

The male victim and one of the men charged in the beating began to fight.

A second man came up to the fight and pistol whipped the man with a handgun.

He thought the two attackers forced him to the ground and kicked him.

One of the women with the male victim tried to intervene, but she told police she saw the man with the gun come over and she "was out," the document states.

Two days later, one of the victims called police and provided them with videos of the incident on social media.

The police department's media unit put the attack video on its social media platforms to help detectives identify the two suspects.

Three days after the attack and one day after the beating videos were released, a man called police about the incident.

The manager of the business told police an employee follows the police department's Twitter account and saw the violent video.

The men believed the two attackers in the video were Daniel McQuarters and Collin London.

Both McQuarters and London worked at the Northland business.

They are both charged in Jackson County Court with two counts of first degree assault.

London will be back in court Nov. 21 for a bond review hearing.

McQuarters will be in court Nov. 28 for his arraignment.

