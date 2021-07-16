2 men found shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after two men were found shot to death on Friday morning.

Two people on their way to work found the victims in the 700 block of Pawnee Avenue just before 5 a.m.

One of the victims was inside a vehicle, and the other was outside of it.

No other information on the victims or any suspects were immediately available.

This marked the 19th and 20th homicides in KCK in 2021.

