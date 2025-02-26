2 men steal vehicle at gunpoint in Overland Park; lead police on chase into Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men reportedly brandished weapons and stole a victim's vehicle Tuesday night in Overland Park.

Overland Park police say just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, two armed men approached a victim in a parking lot near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Riley Street and forcibly took their vehicle.

One of the suspects fired a warning shot into the air and assaulted the victim.

An Overland Park police officer located the stolen vehicle a short time later, leading to a pursuit.

LINK | 2 suspects in custody after road rage incident in Prairie Village

The vehicle crossed into Missouri on Interstate 435, where Lee's Summit officers picked up the chase.

One of the suspects was arrested in Lee's Summit, and the stolen vehicle has been recovered.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.