2 people killed in Friday morning crash involving car, KCFD SUV, semi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say two people died in crash early Friday morning along Interstate 435 in south Kansas City, Missouri.

A police spokesperson says three vehicles — a Nissan passenger car, a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department Ford SUV and a Freightliner semi track — were involved in the crash just after 5 a.m. on eastbound I-435 at 103rd Street.

An initial investigation indicates that, for an unknown reason, the Nissan was stopped in a lane of travel. It was rear-ended by the KCFD SUV.

As the vehicles came to rest after the collision, the Nissan was struck again by the semi.

Police say a rear seat passenger in Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the front seat of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital where they died from their injuries. The driver of the Nissan was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the KCFD SUV remains hospitalized in stable condition. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

The crash closed all of eastbound I-435 for nearly four hours while police investigated the crash. The highway reopened around 9:30 a.m.

—

