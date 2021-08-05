2 people taken into custody after child dies in Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults were taken into custody on Sunday after a 2-year-old child was shot and killed inside an Independence apartment.

According to a court document, Independence police officers responded to 219 east Walnut Street on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers saw a woman carrying a child who appeared to be bleeding. They later observed a gunshot wound near the back of the child's head.

The child was transported to an area hospital where they later died.

After canvassing the apartment unit, officers found a gun inside the apartment as well as marijuana.

It's not clear if the two adults are facing charges related to the child's death.

