2 people taken into custody after child dies in Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two adults were taken into custody on Sunday after a 2-year-old child was shot and killed inside an Independence apartment.
According to a court document, Independence police officers responded to 219 east Walnut Street on reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, officers saw a woman carrying a child who appeared to be bleeding. They later observed a gunshot wound near the back of the child's head.
The child was transported to an area hospital where they later died.
After canvassing the apartment unit, officers found a gun inside the apartment as well as marijuana.
It's not clear if the two adults are facing charges related to the child's death.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.