2 residents, 2 firefighters injured in house fire southeast of Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two residents and two firefighters were injured Sunday morning in a house fire southeast of Warrensburg.

The Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District responded around 10:30 a.m. to the 300 block of SE 251 Road.

When the fire started, two residents were inside. By the time crews arrived, the residents were able to exit.

Firefighters noted the structure was “heavily involved in flames.”

While working to knock down the blaze, two firefighters were injured inside the residence. However, they were able to exit the home, per the fire protection district.

The fire took about an hour to be brought under control.

While the firefighters were treated and released at the scene, the residents were transported to be evaluated for their injuries.

The fire protection district noted this fire happened less than a day after Captain Venon Collett died in the line of duty Saturday.

“Our personnel are still showing up, still putting in the work — even in the face of loss,” Cpt. Joe Jennings said in a news release. “They push forward because that’s what they do — for each other, for the community, and for those we’ve lost. They’ve been together all weekend supporting each other and that just continued onto another fire scene today.”

The Missouri State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

