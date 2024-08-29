2 teens in custody in connection to shooting death of Kansas City chef Shaun Brady

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teen males are in custody in connection to the shooting death of beloved Kansas City chef Shaun Brady, police said.

Brady was shot to death just before 5:20 p.m. outside of the parking lot of Brady's KC, which he co-owned.

The two teens were taken into custody within an hour of the shooting, police said.

An investigation found Brady was taking trash out when he spotted people around a car in the parking lot.

After confronting the suspects, Brady was shot and later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, which was recovered in Midtown KCMO, police said.

Investigators are working with prosecutors to determine applicable charges.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Irish community began remembering Brady for the impact he left on others.

