2 women charged in Platte County restaurant shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women have been charged for their alleged involvement in a shooting on July 8 at a restaurant in Northmoor, Missouri.

Renyshia Handson has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. She is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond, per the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaliyah Kidd is charged with third-degree assault and is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

The sheriff’s office reports both women are being held in the Platte County Detention Center.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Riverside Police Department were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Vivion Road.

Witnesses reported “seeing and hearing an altercation between restaurant employees and Kidd” as well as “seeing Handson produce a handgun” and point it at the back of an employee’s head, per the sheriff’s office.

Handson and Kidd ordered their meal at the cash register and sat down at a table to wait, according to court documents.

When the women received their order, Kidd was not satisfied and began arguing with the restaurant staff. But due to a language barrier, one of the employees had difficulty understanding Kidd.

Kidd then approached the cash register and “demanded the business make the meal correctly” while intimidating the employees, per court documents.

Threatening physical violence, Kidd allegedly began yelling and reached across the counter to assault an employee before swiping the food onto the ground.

Kidd continued to verbally assault employees while walking out of the establishment as Handson stayed behind.

Employees then attempted to push Handson out when she pulled a handgun from her waistband and threatened to fight the employees, according to court documents.

Handson then pointed a gun at an employee’s head and struck the person with the butt of the gun. Once outside, Handson fired into the business and struck another employee in the foot, causing an abrasion.

One of the employees involved captured the incident on cellphone video.

While Handson and Kidd told officers they were attacked, the video showed no employees were physical with the women. In fact, the video showed Handson pointing the firearm at an employee and striking another when firing into the establishment, per court documents.

The video also showed the women reaching across the counter at the beginning of the altercation as opposed to vice versa, as the women told officers.

Filed July 9, the charges against Kidd and Handson mention the pair's previous run-ins with the law.

Kidd has “numerous failure to appear warrants through at least four different jurisdictions” in addition to outstanding warrants for disorderly conduct and assault, per Platte County.

The county also reports Handson is a “danger to the crime victims and society because she has previously fled or been found guilty of numerous felonies and has a current outstanding warrant for assault.”

“We are fortunate no one lost their life simply because someone pulled out a gun over a food order. Thanks to [the] excellent work of the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverside Police Department, these defendants were immediately apprehended and charged,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said in a news release.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Additional charges could be filed.

