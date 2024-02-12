2 women killed at Independence home identified; suspect also shot by neighbor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the two women who were killed in a shooting at an Independence home last week.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Lynn Street on reports of a shooting on Friday, Feb. 12, about 3:30 p.m.

Inside the home, they found the women, later identified as 47-year-old Jessika Koehler and 44-year-old Janessa Russell, suffering from gun shot wounds. They died at the scene.

The alleged gunman — a man who has yet to be identified — was shot also shot by a neighbor, police said.

The suspect is still in custody and receiving treatment at an area hospital.

No word on what led to the violence.

