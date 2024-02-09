Independence Police say suspect in custody after 2 people found dead in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and schools locked down briefly in connection to a shooting Friday afternoon in Independence.

A spokesperson for the Independence Police Department says 911 dispatchers started to receive calls about a shooting around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Lynn St.

Officers found two people dead inside of a residence from apparent gunshot wounds.

During a search for the suspect, officials at the Independence School District went into lockdown. William Chrisman High School and Christian Ott Elementary School are nearby.

As of 5 p.m., the spokesperson said the suspect had been taken into custody and any lockdowns at the schools had been lifted. Police believe there is no further danger to the public.

