KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An autopsy revealed the death of a 2-year-old girl on Nov. 8, 2023, after an incident in Gardner, Kansas, was a homicide.

Alice Carrell Bennett died six days after police were sent on a medical call to a house in the 29700 block of West 188th Street.

A caretaker found Bennett unresponsive, according to Gardner police.

An examination by doctors and nurses at a hospital revealed Alice suffered a life-threatening injury.

No suspects have been arrested or charged.

