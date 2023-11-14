22-year-old Olathe man charged with murder, attempted murder in weekend stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Olathe man has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in a double stabbing that took place Saturday.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Jesus Neri-Aguilar with the two counts on Monday morning.

Olathe police responded to a residence in the 500 block of North Marion Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a reported armed disturbance.

Jose Balleza-Ojeda, 26, died from his stab wounds at the scene and a second man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neri-Aguilar was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is set for a first appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Johnson County District Court.

