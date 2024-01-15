24-year-old man charged after suspected drug deal turns to fatal shooting outside Lenexa McDonald's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old man has been charged after a suspected drug deal turned to a shooting Saturday outside of a McDonald's restaurant in Lenexa.

Dmariea Avance is charged with first degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm and attempted distribution of marijuana, per court documents.

According to the Lenexa Police Department, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller told officers that one person was shot at the McDonald's location at 13330 West 87th Street Parkway.

After arriving to the scene, police found an adult male who had been struck by gunfire. According to Lenexa police, officers attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but he died on the scene.

The Lenexa Police Department identified the victim as 21-year-old Markese D. Gleghorn, of Lenexa.

A few minutes after responding to the crime scene, police received a second call from an individual saying he was involved with the deadly disturbance. Officers responded to the 12700 block of West 88th Circle and took the caller into custody without incident.

The Lenexa Police Department says it is not searching for any additional suspects at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301

