25-year-old man arrested, suspected of Wyandotte Towers, St. Louis murders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in alleged connection to the recent homicides at Wyandotte Towers in Kansas City, Kansas, according to KSDK, NBC’s St. Louis affiliate .

KSDK reports the man is believed to be a serial killer responsible for “six murders and several shootings that happened in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Kansas City, Kansas, during a span of several weeks in September and late October.”

Allegedly, the man used the same gun to shoot all of his victims.

St. Louis County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney Public Information Officer Chris King confirmed the suspect was charged in St. Louis County with two counts of murder in the first degree and one count of assault in the first degree.

King also told KSHB 41 News that federal charges that “connect the defendant to Kansas but not to any murders” will be released Monday.

KSDK reported that the suspect transported firearms across state lines with “intent to commit a felony, which carries a 10-year maximum sentence.”

KSHB 41 reached out to KCKPD but was told there is no new information to release at this time regarding charges in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department reported three suspicious deaths at Wyandotte Towers on Nov. 2.

Based on preliminary autopsy results, two were then ruled a homicide and one was ruled natural by Nov. 3.

The victims were identified as Damon Irvin, 35, and Rau'Daja Fairrow, 25.

To honor their lives, the community held a balloon release Sunday night.

