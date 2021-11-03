3 victims identified in Kansas City, Kansas apartment building deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday the names and preliminary autopsy results for three residents who died in Wyandotte Towers earlier this week.

Two of the deaths have been ruled as homicides, while the third was ruled as a natural death, according to a KCKPD news release.

Staff of the high-rise apartment building, located in the 900 block of Washington Blvd., discovered the body of 35-year-old Damon Irvin Tuesday and the body of 25-year-old Rau'Daja Fairrow Wednesday. Both of their deaths have been ruled as homicides.

On Wednesday, the body of 66-year-old Roy Wright was also discovered, but his death has been ruled as natural.

KCKPD's Major Case Unit is investigating the two homicides, and anyone with information on the case should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

