26-year-old man charged in mass shooting that killed 3, injured 6 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 26-year-old man has been charged in a mass shooting that killed three people and injured six others early Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Monday.

Keivon M. Greene is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting, but the prosecutor's office said more charges are expected in the case.

The shooting unfolded around near East 57th Street and Prospect Avenue and left three people — Jasity J. Strong, 28; Camden M. Brown, 29; and Nikko A. Manning, 22 — dead.

When police arrived shortly before 4:40 a.m., KCPD officers found one victim lying dead in the road on East 57th Street between Prospect and Wabash avenues.

A second victim was located in the parking lot at 5700 Prospect Avenue and a third victim was found in the parking lot at 5644 Prospect Avenue.

Police also found shell casings in the street and strewn about both parking lots. It's unclear how many people may have been involved in the shootout, but the charging documents against Greene indicate there were at least two shooters.

Six other people were shot or were injured from shrapnel during the shooting and were transported to area hospitals.

According to witnesses, the incident started when the boyfriend of one of the shooting victims took exception to a hug given to one of the shooting victims who survived.

The boyfriend admonished the other man to “watch his hands,” according to a KCPD probable cause statement, and after they walked away the other man allegedly drew a gun and shot the boyfriend in the back.

That prompted another person, identified as Greene, to pull out a gun and open fire, allegedly shooting the girlfriend from behind.

Greene was among the people shot and transported to a hospital for treatment. He said "a male in his underwear" was causing a disturbance, which led to him being shot in the hand, when questioned by investigators at the hospital.

—