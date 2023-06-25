Multiple people injured, killed after 2 shootings on Prospect Avenue overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to two shootings on Prospect Avenue early Sunday morning, one of which claimed the lives of multiple people.

The first shooting took place around 3:04 a.m. Sunday on 31st and Prospect. Critical injuries were suffered in the shooting. It is not known at this time how many victims were injured.

KCPD officers then responded to a second shooting at 57th and Prospect around 4:38 a.m.

Multiple victims died in the shooting, according to police. It is not believed that there is a suspect in custody at this time.

Shortly after the homicide, additional victims with injuries self-transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, KCPD said.

Prospect was blocked from 55th Street to 58th Street on Sunday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is gathered.

