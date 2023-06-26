Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting at 31st, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at 31st Street and Prospect Avenue.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area where they witnessed “numerous people firing gunshots at a vehicle and a person,” per KCPD.

When those on the scene noticed officers in the area, they reportedly fled in vehicles, traveling eastbound.

Officers then made contact with a victim and provided aid until emergency medical services arrived to transport the man to a hospital.

Police report additional officers were called to the area to “attempt to locate any of the people or vehicles that were initially observed.” However, their efforts were met with “negative results.”

Sunday afternoon, police received an update that the victim had died of his injuries. Thus, the department’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Less than two hours later, three people were killed at 57th and Prospect. Two of the victims were celebrating their birthdays.

Additionally, a 17-year-old was killed just after 2 a.m. near the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.