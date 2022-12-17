2nd individual charged in shooting that injured KCI officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Warrensburg, Missouri, man has been charged in a shooting that left a Kansas City International Airport officer injured on Friday.

Kevin Bloom, 40, has been charged in Platte County with third degree assault and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

Bloom is the second individual charged in the shooting, after Lacy Perry, of Independence, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and disarming a peace officer or correctional officer.

Both Bloom and Perry are being held in the Platte County jail and are being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

The shooting took place Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. Police spotted a suspicious vehicle near KCI and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled officers, leading to a chase, before the vehicle crashed near Bern Street and Cookingham Drive.

A KCI officer assisted with the shooting and helped bring Perry and Bloom into custody. The officer was shot in the leg during the encounter and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

