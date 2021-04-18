2nd person charged in death of woman found in duffel bag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second person has been charged in the death of Ariel Starcher, who was found dead on the side of a road in duffel bag in Buchanan County last year.

Marcus C. Brooks, 30, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in a Buchanan County circuit court.

A witness said Brooks tied the arms and legs of Starcher and stuffed a wash cloth in her mouth at a Sleep Inn located at 7611 Northwest 97th Terrace, according to court documents.

Due to this, Starcher's airflow was interrupted, causing her to suffocate.

Brooks later placed Starcher's body in a duffel bag and dumped her body in a ditch at 500 Vincent Road in Buchanan County, the documents stated.

A judge denied Brooks' bond.

Taylor Stoughton, 22, was charged in February with second-degree murder in connection to Starcher's death.

