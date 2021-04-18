2nd person charged in death of woman found in duffel bag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second person has been charged in the death of Ariel Starcher, who was found dead on the side of a road in duffel bag in Buchanan County last year.
Marcus C. Brooks, 30, was charged Friday with first-degree murder in a Buchanan County circuit court.
RELATED: Family of woman found dead in Buchanan County seeks answers
A witness said Brooks tied the arms and legs of Starcher and stuffed a wash cloth in her mouth at a Sleep Inn located at 7611 Northwest 97th Terrace, according to court documents.
Due to this, Starcher's airflow was interrupted, causing her to suffocate.
RELATED: 2 arrested in connection to 2020 death of woman found in duffel bag
Brooks later placed Starcher's body in a duffel bag and dumped her body in a ditch at 500 Vincent Road in Buchanan County, the documents stated.
A judge denied Brooks' bond.
Taylor Stoughton, 22, was charged in February with second-degree murder in connection to Starcher's death.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.