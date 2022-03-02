2nd person charged in October 2021 triple homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City man is now the second person charged in an October 2021 triple homicide.

Joshua Bell is charged with three counts of second-degree accessory murder, four counts of armed criminal action and one charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

Co-defendant Lucas Baker was charged back in October.

The two are accused in the deaths of 24-year-old Kanen X. Wheaton, 23-year-old Johnnai Owens and 24-year-old Devon Key.

The three victims were in a home near 27th Street and Spruce Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, when they were shot and killed on Oct. 2, 2021.

Court documents show Bell's phone was in the area of the suspect vehicle before and after the shooting. Bell also admitted to helping steal the same type of ammunition that was found at the shooting scene.

Prosecutors have requested a $500,000 cash-only bond.

